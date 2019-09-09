Signal Watch: Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average Trending Down on Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI)

After a recent scan, we have seen that the KAMA has been trending lower over the previous five trading periods for Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI). Traders keeping an eye on the signal might be watching for a possible negative shift in near-term momentum.

Investors may be diving into the latest company earnings reports trying to scope out some quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Nobody knows for sure which way overall market momentum will sway as we near the close of the calendar year. Investors may be getting ready to do a portfolio review to see which stocks are worthy to hold, and which ones have underperformed a may need to be unloaded. Regularly monitoring stock investments may keep the investor ready for any big market changes that may occur.

At the time of writing, Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -112.19. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI) is noted at 22.34. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 35.12, the 7-day sits at 32.18, and the 3-day is resting at 22.62. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 2.31, the 50-day is 2.17, and the 7-day is resting at 1.89. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -96.30. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Many investors may have noticed that when the stock market has been running bullishly hot for quite some time, market tops can be a very busy place. Trading interest may be noticeably higher when the good times are rolling. This can be tricky because often times, prices may become inflated and somewhat overvalued. Traders will need to pay much more attention to what is going on at the tops of these bull runs. When interest is heightened, traders who got in at much better prices may be looking to unload the winners for quick profits. Doing the proper research can help clear out some of the fog that comes with an oversaturated market. Chartists will most likely be paying attention to price moves and trying to spot the next series of trends that develop. Spotting a trend earlier than the crowd may help the trader sell before the big drop or buy before the big rise. Learning how opportunities unfold and present themselves in the stock market may take a lot of time and effort to master. Professional traders are typically a few moves ahead of the novice and relatively naive trader. Getting to that next level should be on the mind of any dedicated trader or investor. Learning from past mistakes can make a huge difference in the future of the trader’s profits and psyche.