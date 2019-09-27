Signal Watch: Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average Trending Down on Shares of Cppgroup Plc (CPP.L)

Focusing in on shares of Cppgroup Plc (CPP.L), we can see that the Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average has been trending lower over the previous five days. Traders may be watching the KAMA to identify possible near-term weakness for the stock.

Individuals invest in order to get a return on the investment. Nobody enters the equity markets with the hope of losing money. Returns on investments may come in different forms. With any stock investment, there may be some level of risk involved. Understanding the risk is important and should be considered very carefully. Of course, the stock may go up and become a winner, or shares could sour and turn into losers. Returns in the stock market may often mimic the amount of risk. Generally speaking, the greater the risk, the greater the reward. With the greater chance of reward comes the greater chance of losses. Keeping a balanced and diversified portfolio can help manage the risk associated with investing in the stock market.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on ATR indicators. The current 14-day ATR for Cppgroup Plc (CPP.L) is currently sitting at 0.36. The ATR measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 40.37, the 7-day stands at 34.47, and the 3-day is sitting at 21.70. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Taking a look at another technical level, Cppgroup Plc (CPP.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -144.06. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 6.30.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Cppgroup Plc (CPP.L)’s Williams %R presently stands at -75.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Investors are usually scouring the markets for that next great stock pick. Locating that special winner to jumpstart the portfolio may involve lots of diligent hard work. Filing through the massive amounts of data regarding public companies can be an overwhelming task. Many successful investors will approach the equity markets from various sides. This may include keeping a close eye on the fundamentals as well as the technical data. This may also include following sell-side analyst opinions and tracking what the big money institutions are buying or selling.