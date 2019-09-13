Signal Tracker: Chaikin Oscillator Higher Than Zero on Shares of Fountain Healthy Agi (FHAI)

Tracking the numbers for Fountain Healthy Agi (FHAI), we can now see that the Chaikin Oscillator reading is above zero. Tracking this signal, traders may be looking for signs of a possible bullish trend developing.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 0.01.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Fountain Healthy Agi (FHAI) is sitting at 18.06. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Investors and Traders using technical analysis to review stocks may be focusing on the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Fountain Healthy Agi (FHAI) has a 14-day ATR of 0.00. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Fountain Healthy Agi (FHAI) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 19.73. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Fountain Healthy Agi (FHAI)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -40.48. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

