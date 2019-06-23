Signal Spotter: Chaikin Oscillator Below Zero on Shares of Tetra Technologies (TTI)

Tracking the indicators for Tetra Technologies (TTI), we can now see that the Chaikin Oscillator reading is below zero. Tracking this signal, traders may be watching for signs of a possible bearish trend forming.

Traders may be scanning through the playbook while trying to come up with some new ideas. Technical analysts may be setting up the charts to help spot the next big trade. Because there are so many different angles to take when approaching the stock market, traders may want to start with a simpler system before diving into deeper waters. Figuring out the proper approach may take some added time and dedication.

Investors and Traders using technical analysis to review stocks may be focusing on the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Tetra Technologies (TTI) has a 14-day ATR of 0.11. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Tetra Technologies (TTI) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 111.69. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 2.57, the 50-day is 1.99, and the 7-day is resting at 1.59. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Tetra Technologies (TTI) is sitting at 37.64. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Tetra Technologies (TTI)’s Williams %R presently stands at -39.47. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

