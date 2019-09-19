Signal Review on Shares of Avon Products (AVP)

Looking at shares of Avon Products (AVP), we can see that the 7 day ADX signal is currently a Buy. This signal is typically used to gauge the market trend. The 7-day average directional strength is Strong. This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day ADX direction is currently Strongest. This signal shows whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

Investors may be interested in viewing some other important technical stock indicators for Avon Products (AVP). Investors are often focused on share price support and resistance levels. The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the focus may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 4.83, and the second resistance level is 4.89. On the other end, investors are keeping an eye on the first support level of 4.69, and the second support level of 4.6.

Checking in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal, the current reading is Buy. This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions. The current direction of the signal is Average.

Turning the focus to earnings, we note that Avon Products (AVP), for the most recent period, posted quarterly EPS of 0.06. The trailing 12 month earnings number is currently 0.16. The company’s EPS growth over the previous quarter clocks in at 100.00%. The EPS metric is frequently used to measure a company’s profitability based on each outstanding share of common stock. When a company reports earnings results, the majority of the attention is on whether or not the EPS estimate is hit or missed. Wide gaps between estimates and actual reported figures may result in above normal stock price fluctuations after the earnings report.

