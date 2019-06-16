Signal Check: Span A is Below Span B for Ei Group Plc (EIG.L)

Looking at recent technical action for Ei Group Plc (EIG.L), we can see that Span A is now below Span B. Following these indicators, traders might be paying increased attention to see if the stock is going to shift downward.

New investors may be trying to figure out the best way to build a solid foundation with which to make future investing decisions. There are many different paths that an investor can take once they become familiar with the territory. Some investors will choose to study professional analyst research and recommendations. This can be very useful, but many investors may feel more comfortable doing their own research. Conducting stock research may involve looking at the fundamentals of a certain company. Understanding what kind of competitive advantage a company might have compared to others in their industry may help weed out some of the more undesirable stocks. Because there is no one way to properly conduct stock research, investors may need to try a few different methods in order to determine the best individual course of action.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Ei Group Plc (EIG.L) is standing at 26.89. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Sharp investors may be looking to examine the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Developed by Larry Williams, this indicator helps spot overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R shows how the current closing price compares to previous highs/lows over a specified period. Ei Group Plc (EIG.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -76.71. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 192.03.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 38.37, the 7-day is 35.59, and the 3-day is currently at 40.22 for Ei Group Plc (EIG.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

Ei Group Plc (EIG.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -75.50. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 38.37.

