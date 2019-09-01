Showing all their Cards? Polaris Industries Inc (PII) Twiggs Reading in Focus

Polaris Industries Inc (PII) shares are being closely watched by investors as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator has jolted above the zero line. This typically indicates that further upside is ahead for the shares.

Twiggs Money Flow indicator was developed by Colin Twiggs to improve the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator. The main idea behind the TMF indicator is to evaluate volume (money flow) as bullish or as bearish based on a close price location. Chaikin Money Flow uses CLV (Close Location Value) to do it. Twiggs Money Flow, on the other hand, uses TR (True Range). Another main difference is that CMF uses cumulative volume (sum of volumes over specified period) and the TMF applies Moving average to the volume. When the TMF moves above the zero line, a bullish signal is present and prices can move higher. When the TMF moves below 0, a bullish signal is revealed and prices could be headed downward.

Polaris Industries Inc (PII) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -78.21. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Polaris Industries Inc (PII) is sitting at 13.31. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 48.33, the 7-day stands at 42.24, and the 3-day is sitting at 31.22.

After a recent technical review, shares of Polaris Industries Inc (PII) have a 200-day moving average of 88.18. The 50-day is 89.17, and the 7-day is sitting at 90.58. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Polaris Industries Inc (PII)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -84.96. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Traders may be using technical analysis to help spot ideal entry and exit points. One idea behind technical analysis is that historical price movement trends have the ability to repeat themselves. Technical analysis involves the use of chart patterns to examine market movements and to help define trends. Trends in the stock market are not always easy to spot. Many chartists will strive to determine whether the trend is up, down, or sideways. After defining a trend, the technical analyst may look to see what type of timeframe the trend encompasses. Some traders will look to identify whether the trend is major or long-term, short-term, or intermediate. Being able to decipher what the data is saying may assist the trader with finding potential entry and exit points on a particular trade. There are many different indicators that can be employed when undertaking technical analysis. Many traders will do numerous chart studies to find out which indicator or indicators tend to project the most relevant trading assistance. Learning how to spot these trends might help the trader develop specific charting skills that will hopefully lead to future market success.