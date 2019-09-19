Should Investors Hold Tight To Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (SEHK:194) In Their Porfolio With Sales Growth of 0.01424?

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (SEHK:194) have seen a year over year change of sales growth of 0.01424. The 523668 market value company based out of Hong Kong is an important player in the Real Estate Investment & Services sector.

While sales growth can be a key driver for a company’s stock performance, there are many other factors to consider as well. Here we’ll take a look at several other notable indicators.

So how has Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (SEHK:194) performed in terms of returns? The ROIC quality score stands at 1.129895 whilet he actual return on invested capital holds at 0.066325. Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited’s book to market ratio is at 3.035171 while the book to market mean difference is 0.27945. This indicator tells you how a company is currently valued in terms of Book to Market compared to its average Book to Market over the past 10 years. It’s important to note that BM is the inverse of the Price to book ratio. Thus a high BM ratio means a company is undervalued.

In glancing at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F-Score is at 4 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank is at 2735. The Q.I. Value of Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (SEHK:194) currently reads 20.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of -0.474020 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Hong Kong based firm is currently valued at 66.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.113333, the Altman Z score of 2.632241, a Montier C-Score of 2.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 19.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (SEHK:194) currently has a debt to equity ratio of 0.11503 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.292930. This ratio gives insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -0.94948. This ratio reveals how easily a firm is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited’s ND to MV current stands at -0.197387. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (SEHK:194) are showing an adjusted slope average of the past 125 and 250 days of -13.72988. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). The purpose of this calculation is to provide a longer term average adjusted slope value that levels out large share price movements by using the average. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on a smooth upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.001397 for Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (SEHK:194). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

