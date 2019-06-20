Should Investors Have Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) In Their Porfolio After Profit Growth of -0.49519?

In deep diving into the profits for Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) we can see that the trailing 12 months net profit growth stands at -0.49519.

The calculation for this number is as follows: 1yr Growth Net Profit = 1 year percentage growth in Net Profit After Tax. Net profit is also referred to as the bottom line. This is one of the most closely followed ratios in terms of company financials for investors. Net profit growth is one of the main drivers of a firm’s share price.

When looking to find solid stocks with smooth upward momentum, investors can take a look at the 125/250 day adjusted slope indicator. At the time of writing Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) have a current value of -51.98172. The point of this calculation is to calculate a longer term average adjusted slope value that smooths out large stock price movements by using the average of the timeframe. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on an even upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) of the Mining sector closed the recent session at 3.010000 with a market value of $306422.

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.01150 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 108.715900 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.69964 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.020456. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 4.04916. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Hi-Crush Inc.’s ND to MV current stands at 1.640068. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 3 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 780. The Q.I. Value of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) currently reads 27.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 2.104623 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The United States of America based firm is currently valued at 2850.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 0.320389, the Altman Z score of 1.117712, a Montier C-Score of 3.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 2. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.096418, with a 5-year average of 0.130424 and an ROIC quality score of 1.734082. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

