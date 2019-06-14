Should Investors Be Worried About Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)?

Investors may be taking a look at the longer term performance on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV). After a recent check, we have noted that the stock has lost -54.67% in the previous 52-weeks. Investors will be closely watching to see if shares will turn around over the next year.

Zooming in on Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares, we can see that the stock has changed -0.50% over the prior week. Over the last month, company shares are -27.64%. For the last quarter, the stock has moved -30.42%. Year-to-date, the stock has performed 36.30%. Because past performance does not guarantee future results, investors may need to do some extra research when choosing high risk stocks to add to the portfolio. Many investors are constantly looking for that next big stock winner before everyone else. Making sure that they are not taking on too much extra risk when doing this may be the secret to keeping the portfolio strong and balanced.

Investors studying shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) may be looking at current levels relative to its 52-week high and low. At the time of writing, the stock had recently brushed the $1.99 level. At this price, shares can be seen trading -56.74% off of the 52-week high mark and 77.68% away from the 52-week low. Investors often pay increased attention to a stock when it is nearing either mark.

Sell-side analysts have provided a consensus target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. The current consensus target is $8.21. Analysts often put in a lot of work to study stocks that they cover. Because each covering analyst may come to a different conclusion about where shares are headed, investors often look to the consensus number in order to get an overall sense of the outlook.

We can also see that sell-side analysts have a consensus recommendation of 2.00 on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV). This number falls on a one to five scale where a one would be considered a strong buy and a five would indicate a strong sell recommendation.

