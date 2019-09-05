Short Data Recap for: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) as Earnings Approaches

Based on the latest filings with the SEC, investors are looking at Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 1.59% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 3.43.

Serious investors are often looking for that next batch of quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding quality stocks at a discount can be a tough task, especially with the market trading at such high levels. Many investors will be patiently waiting for a dip to get in on some researched names. Being prepared for any situation may help the investor make those tricky decisions when opportunities present themselves. Nobody can say for sure which way momentum is likely to swing heading into the New Year. Staying on top of the key economic data can help provide a good baseline for stock investing decisions in the near future.

For the average investor, figuring out how to best approach the stock market can be challenging. Many investors have probably seen at least one of their prized stocks take off in the last year, and they may be wondering which one is next. With the stock market still trading at super high levels, investors may be worried that a major shift will occur in the near future. Looking back over the first part of this year, investors may not have too much to fidget within the portfolio. If the stock market decides to reverse course and take a turn for the worse, investors may start questioning their strategy and become somewhat worried. Drastic shifts in the markets happen from time to time. Investors who are prepared for volatile market environments may be much better suited to weather the storm than those who are not. Crafting a plan that accounts for the regular ups and downs of the market may be a wise choice for the individual investor. This may mean shifting the mindset to be on the lookout for opportunities when they become available. Investors who have done the research and planning might be more secure in their stock choices should turbulent times arise.



RECENT PERFORMANCE AND RECOMMENDATION

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s stock was 9.59%. Over the last week of the month, it was 10.69%, -10.70% over the last quarter, and -3.97% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stock’s -20.93% off of the high and 12.31% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -25.68% away from the high and 25.78% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 1.50 on Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $47.00 within the next 12-18 months.

