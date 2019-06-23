Short Data Recap for: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) as Earnings Approaches

Based on the latest filings with the SEC, investors are looking at TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s short data and trying to figure out market sentiment on which way the market thinks the stock is moving. The firm has 7.58% of total shares float short, yielding a short ratio of 3.37.

RECENT PERFORMANCE AND RECOMMENDATION

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s stock was -41.39%. Over the last week of the month, it was -3.28%, -18.56% over the last quarter, and -42.35% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, TrueCar, Inc. stock’s -26.66% off of the high and 5.78% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -63.51% away from the high and 5.78% from the low.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 3.00 on TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The same analysts are predicting that the company shares will trade to $7.58 within the next 12-18 months.

