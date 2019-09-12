Shining the Spotlight on Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s Numbers: Technicals At a Glance

Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN) have seen the Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) crawl below the Fractional Moving Average or FAMA. The crossing of the MAMA and FAMA lines can be used to generate Buy and Sell signals. When the MAMA crosses above the FAMA a buy signal is given. Alternatively, when the MAMA crosses below the FAMA a sell signal is given.

The MESA Adaptive Moving Average is a technical trend-following indicator which adapts to price movement “based on the rate change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator”. This method of adaptation features a fast and a slow moving average so that the composite moving average swiftly responds to price changes and holds the average value until the next bar’s close. The Averages act as support and resistance areas and the price will tend to react to them. This makes pullbacks to the MAMA and FAMA suitable with-trend entry areas. As with most technical indicators, the MAMA is best used in conjuction with additional signals.

Stock market triumph can be just as much about learning how to minimize losses as it is about picking winning stocks. Not even the most seasoned professional investors are right all the time. Successful investors know how to act quickly and protect themselves from big losses. Sometimes those sure-fire stock picks don’t perform as planned. Being able to detach from any emotion that one might have to a certain stock can help with being able to cut and run when the time is right. Investors will often try to convince themselves that the research was correct and the stock will bounce back, but this can lead to extended losses and future portfolio disaster. Sometimes markets or individual stocks will move in a direction that nobody expected. Being able to take a punch and move on is what may keep investors from experiencing quick defeat in the stock market.

Turning to some additional indicators on the charts, Five9 Inc (FIVN) currently has a 50-day Moving Average of 56.39, the 200-day Moving Average is 51.04, and the 7-day is noted at 59.67. Following moving averages with different time frames may help offer a wide variety of stock information. A longer average like the 200-day may serve as a smoothing tool when striving to evaluate longer term trends. On the flip side, a shorter MA like the 50-day may help with identifying shorter term trading signals. Moving averages may also function well as a tool for determining support and resistance levels.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Five9 Inc (FIVN) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -193.82. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Five9 Inc (FIVN) is 25.08. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 37.62, the 7-day is at 20.45, and the 3-day is spotted at 6.06.

There are various types of investment philosophies that investors may choose to follow when approaching the stock market. Value investing involves searching for undervalued or bargain stocks that may eventually offer solid returns. Growth investors often buy companies that have highly promising growth potential. Some investors will choose to invest with a contrarian approach. This entails making investment decisions that are opposite of what the majority are doing, such as buying when everyone else is selling and vice-versa. Socially responsible investors may be searching for companies that subscribe to a high level of ethical or moral standards.