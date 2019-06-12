Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX): What Are the Signals Showing?

Following some signal indicators for Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX), we have recorded the 100-day moving average verse price signal as Sell. This is the signal from the 100-day MA which is used to gauge changes in stock price. The 100-day MA verse price direction is currently showing Strongest. Another longer-term signal we have been following is the 60-day commodity channel index. After a recent look, we can see the current signal is Sell. The CCI indicator is generally used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is presently Weakest.

Traders may be looking to capitalize on market trends as we move into the second part of the calendar year. Closely following the technicals might help make sense of current market conditions. Investors may choose to follow many different technical signals, or they may have picked a few popular ones to dedicate themselves to. Whatever the strategy, staying in tune with fundamentals and meaningful economic data may also prove to be highly beneficial. Coming at the equity market from multiple angles may help supply the investor with alternate perspectives that could play a vital role in the next couple of quarters.

Let’s take a look at some historical average volume information on shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX). Currently, the stock has a 1 month average volume of 720171. Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in strange activity. Looking at some more average volume numbers, the 20 day is 725530, and the 50 day average volume is noted as 645718.

Tracking some recent stock price action, we can see that Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) recently touched 19.87. Since the start of the trading session, the stock has hit a high of 20.12 and dropped to a low of 19.36. Market watchers will be closely following company shares into the second half of the year. Interested investors will be trying to figure out if the stock is building momentum or following any defined trends.

Checking out some other company technical data, we have noted that Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 23.39%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the specified period. Zooming in on another other raw stochastic time frame, we can see that the 50 day is 20.40%.

As investors survey the stock market, they will often look to make the smartest possible decisions when purchasing company shares. Individual investors may have to do a lot more work if they choose to manage their own stock portfolios. Serious investors often review every bit of information that they can get their hands on in order to develop even the slightest edge. Markets have the ability to move substantially in either direction with little or no notice. Investors who prepare themselves to battle the unknown may be able to better ride out stormy stock market conditions when they arise.

