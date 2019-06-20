Shedding Some Light on the Technicals For John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS), Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

At the time of writing, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

The investing community is always using the terms bulls and bears. They are terms used to label market trends. Upward trends are considered bullish while downward trends are considered bearish. The overall market trend has been bullish for a long period of time. Trends can be long-term, short-term, or intermediate. These terms are used universally and may apply to entire markets or specific stocks. While there is money to be made in bull and bear markets, investors may want to concoct a stock strategy that will perform well during any conditions. Investors who are successful throughout any market conditions are typically highly focused, disciplined, and consistent with their trading maneuvers. Whether optimism or pessimism rules the sentiment, investors need to be able to capitalize when the time comes.

Current Ratio

The Current Ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 2.13. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 0.188603. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 13.764565. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 0.176136.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 13.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 5343. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 32.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth), this is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 0.114616. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow.

Value Composite

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 43. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company.

The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 37.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 24.827800. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized.

The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 28.881100. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 26.454000.

ERP5 Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JBSS) is 6728. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

As most investors realize, markets will trade in cycles. This being the case, most investors will likely experience extremes of both bull and bear markets during their investing tenure. A big factor in scooping up profits during bull or bear markets is having the ability to identify when markets are beginning to peak or bottom out. This is obviously no easy task even for the most experienced investor. Certain types of stock investment strategies may do better during different market conditions. Professional traders may use highly complex systems in order to spot market opportunities. Novice investors who are just starting out may use simple strategies at first. Choosing a stock picking strategy that is tailored to fit the individual investor’s goals and financial situation may be a good way to create a solid base from which to start from. With the proper amount of research and discipline, the novice investor can begin to make the transition into becoming a skilled investor.



Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4 at the time of writing. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers.

Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

There are often many decisions that will need to be made when setting up a plan to start investing in stocks. Investors may want to start by setting specific individual goals. Plotting out specific goals can help keep the process focused and in line. Once goals are outlined, investors may want to decide how much risk that they are able to take on. Once goals and risks are addressed, investors may want to start doing research on specific stocks or sectors. Once the research is complete, investors can start focusing on how to put together the stock portfolio. Finding the best stocks to add can take quite a bit of time, but putting in the extra analysis can provide a big boost to the portfolio.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 0.067173. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 4.938288. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 0.184634.

Leverage Ratio

The Leverage Ratio of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 0.506148. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is -0.135317. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth), this is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is -1.139127. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends.

The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 72.958300. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized.

The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 57.055400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 62.100800.

ERP5 Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 2396. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 7601. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Buying and selling decisions can be crucial when managing the stock portfolio. It may be very difficult to keep emotions in check when making these important decisions. Sometimes, investors will become attached to a stock that had been thoroughly researched. Maybe the stock went on a run, but it has started to underperform. Investors may need to be able to sell that favorite stock when the time has come. Holding onto winners too long can eat up portfolio profits over the longer-term. Investors may opt to set up a list of criteria that they can follow in order to know when it is time to sell a stock that hasn’t been making the grade.

The Q.i. Value of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 41.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 19. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 29.

Investors are commonly striving to make the best possible decisions when picking stocks. This may involve doing plenty of market research. Keeping track of all the different company and global economic news can be head spinning at times. Investors who are able to stay focused and keep the important data at the forefront might be able to build a solid foundation for making those tough investment decisions in the future. Investors who continuously pick stocks without doing the proper research and analysis may find themselves in a pickle when the going gets tough.

