Shedding Some Light on the Technicals For Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW), Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS)

The Piotroski F-Score of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 4. The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not.

A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

When dealing with the volatility and unpredictability of the stock market, investors may have to learn how to deal with their emotions. There are many factors that can have a big impact on the portfolio. Maintaining discipline can be one of the most important factors. From time to time, investors will be overcome by fear during a large market selloff. On the other side, investors may become extremely excited during a widespread market move to the upside. When these situations occur, investors tend to make better decisions if they are able to keep emotions out of play and stick to the original plan. Buying and selling at the wrong time can lead to portfolio underperformance, and it may damage investor confidence in the future.



SMA 50/200

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is currently 0.91809. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The price to book ratio or market to book ratio for Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) currently stands at 2.084383. The ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price per share by the book value per share. This ratio is used to determine how the market values the equity. A ratio of under 1 typically indicates that the shares are undervalued. A ratio over 1 indicates that the market is willing to pay more for the shares. There are often many underlying factors that come into play with the Price to Book ratio so all additional metrics should be considered as well.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 4.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth), this is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is -21.484535. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 31.314200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized.

The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 31.792000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 31.591200.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 12208. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 60.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Value Composite

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 56. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 60.

ERP5 Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS:BREW) is 12849. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Investors are constantly trying to gain any little advantage when it comes to the stock market. Setting realistic goals and staying disciplined when trying to attain those goals can have a positive impact on an investor’s psyche and portfolio performance. Making a couple of badly timed trades can have a drastic effect on the mindset of the investor or trader. Sometimes, investors will have a few missteps that generally include buying when the market is too high, selling when the market is low, or being on the sidelines during a major charge higher. Staying disciplined can help the average investor avoid common pitfalls to help keep the focus in the right direction. When inevitable mistakes are made, investors will have the opportunity to learn from those mistakes and get back on the road to recovery.



The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 3. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Smart investors are often very knowledgeable about the markets. Many successful investors have become highly adept at knowing when to buy and when to sell. They have also managed to control risk and secure sustained profits. This doesn’t just happen overnight. Investors often spend many years of trial and error before being able to put together the puzzle. Top investors are also able to make better investing decisions with the information at hand. With vast amounts of data readily available for everyone, it becomes more about interpreting the data rather than just receiving it. Knowing how to block out the noise and find information that is useful, can be a highly coveted skill. Turning available information into a winning portfolio is where the good investor can become a great investor.

Current Ratio

The Current Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 0.42. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 0.081261. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 2.156253. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 0.077286.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 9.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 5780. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 40.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth), this is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is -743.707089. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow.

Value Composite

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 12. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company.

The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 21.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 61.525100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized.

The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 57.392200. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 73.394900.

ERP5 Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NasdaqCM:AXAS) is 5934. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Investors might be taking a closer look at the portfolio after recent market action. Some financial insiders may be ready to usher in the bears and projecting the end of the bull run. While this may or may not be the case, investors need to be ready for any scenario. The time may have come to cash out some winners and cut the losers. A portfolio rebalance may be necessary in order to secure profits as we head into the latter half of the year. Keeping a diversified portfolio may entail adding some different sectors and even venturing into foreign markets. Investors will be tracking company earnings as we roll into the next round of reports. It may be a bit easier to make sense of future stock market prospects after seeing how many companies hit or miss their marks.

