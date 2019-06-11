Shedding Some Light on Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) Technicals as Quant Score hits 5

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Learning to secure profits from trading the stock market can involve a lot of diligent work and focus. The more experienced a trader becomes, they may be find it easier to follow good trading techniques. Having a plan may be one of the most important aspects for trading the equity market. Without a plan, traders may find themselves in a bind when faced with difficult real world decisions. When these decisions have a direct impact on profits and losses, traders need to be able to make sure that they make the best possible moves in order to avoid disaster.

SMA 50/200

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is currently 1.06263. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The price to book ratio or market to book ratio for Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) currently stands at 3.681885. The ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price per share by the book value per share. This ratio is used to determine how the market values the equity. A ratio of under 1 typically indicates that the shares are undervalued. A ratio over 1 indicates that the market is willing to pay more for the shares. There are often many underlying factors that come into play with the Price to Book ratio so all additional metrics should be considered as well.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 2222. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 21.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Investors may already be plotting the course for the next few quarters. Many investing decisions may need to be made after the next round of company earnings reports are released. Studying the numbers can help the investor see whether or not the stock’s prospects look good in the near term as well as the longer term. It remains to be seen whether optimism in the stock market will continue into the next year. Investors will closely be monitoring the major economic data reports over the next couple of months. While nobody can be sure which way the momentum will shift, preparing for multiple market scenarios may greatly help the investor if changes start to occur.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth), this is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 0.872149. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 33.422000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized.

The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 36.374100. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 39.828900.

Value Composite

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 43. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 35.

ERP5 Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LSE:BOWL) is 3694. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.



Investors are often trying to figure out the best way to analyze the stock market. When it comes to stock research, investors may use fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Boiling down the two techniques, studying the fundamentals puts the focus on factors that may influence specific stocks, and studying the technicals puts the focus on market behavior analysis. Investors who study the fundamentals are typically trying to understand why stocks and markets move the way they do. Technical analysts are more concerned with spotting trends and trying to measure the characteristics of those trends. Some investors may prefer one method of stock research over another, but many investors may use a combination of both methods to help make sure that all the bases are covered.

