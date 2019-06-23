Shedding Some Light on Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) Technicals as Quant Score hits 5

The Piotroski F-Score of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 5. The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.At times, stock market volatility can wreak havoc on investors. When the market becomes highly volatile, investors may get the jitters and think they need to rush to action. In the heat of the moment, it can be tricky to see the clear skies in the distance. Investors may be best served at times to just let the cards fall where they may and not try to be a hero and drastically change the portfolio. Following a solid plan may allow investors to lay off the gas when times get tough. If the research is well done and the plan is in place, sticking to the plan might be the call. Of course nobody wants to see a significant drop in the value of stocks that they own. Being able to see the overall picture when the markets become turbulent may allow the investor to move forward with confidence.



The Current Ratio of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 2.13. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 0.231033. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 7.329708. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 0.250466.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 8.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 26.388300. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized.

The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 32.637900. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 29.328500.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 4925. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 32.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth), this is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 1.247453. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 45. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company.

The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 42.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NasdaqGS:FELE) is 5446. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

With the stock market still riding high, bear market scenarios may not be at the forefront of the average investor’s mind. There are plenty of professionals out there that are predicting that the markets will be turning south in the near future. There are others who believe that the bulls are still in control, and they will be leading the charge higher over the next few months. Nobody knows for sure which scenario will play out, but being ready for any market situation may turn out to be a portfolio savior in the long-term. Any time the stock market drops sharply or sees sustained losses, investors may start to worry. These declines are usually followed by extreme headlines from financial news outlets. It is important to remember that corrections are a normal part of market cycles. Being able to control panic and pessimism may be a great skill for the investor to use when times get tough. Knowing exactly what stocks are in the portfolio can help make unsettling market conditions bearable for investors. If the hard research has been done and the plan is in motion, there may not be any need to second guess and cause more problems before things turn around and smooth out.