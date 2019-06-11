Shedding Some Light on CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) Technicals as Quant Score hits 5

CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5 at the time of writing. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers.

Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Trying to extract profits from the stock market is not the easiest of tasks. In fact, it can be quite difficult. Amateur traders may be faced with tough challenges right out of the gate. Some traders may experience some crushing blows, and they have to figure out early on how to steady the ship. Completing all the necessary research can help the trader build a solid foundation, but when the rubber hits the road, it may take more than that just to stay afloat. Developing the proper mindset can be one of the biggest contributing factors for success in trading the stock market. This may take some time to achieve, but it may make all the difference when attempting to reach the goal of long lasting success.



Current Ratio

The Current Ratio of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 1.06. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 4.405619. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 7.654565. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 1.201073.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 11.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 22.141700. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized.

The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 23.049800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 25.306100.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 334. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Q.i. Value of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 8.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth), this is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 0.131934. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow.

Value Composite

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 30. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company.

The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 20.

ERP5 Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of CI Financial Corp (TSX:CIX) is 1207. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Most experienced traders understand how unpredictable the market can be. The market is its own kind of beast that does not care whether the trader makes money or not. Because there are so many different possible trading strategies to use, it can be extremely tough to find one that works. There may be times when traders become overwhelmed with the craziness of daily market action. Wandering through turbulent market climates may require increased discipline and patience. It can be highly tempting for traders to jump into a position based on can’t miss stock tips. Having the patience to make quality, informed trades, may end up helping the trader immensely.

