Shares to Watch: Performance Update on JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Following shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), we have noticed that the stock price has recently moved below the 20-day moving average. Watching the current stock price distance from the 20-day MA, we can see that the reading is -5.17%. Using the moving average for technical equity analysis is popular among traders and investors. The moving average may serve as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Investors will often keep multiple MA time-frames in focus when studying a stock. After a recent check, shares have been seen trading -7.32% away from the 50-day MA. Tracking the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading -2.60% away from that reading.

With most types of investments, there is typically some level of risk. This is no different when dealing with the stock market. Investors have to decide how much risk is acceptable and plan accordingly. Many new stock market investors face the challenge of deciding where to begin. Following strategies that have proven to work in the past may be one way to go. Many investors will look to mimic the strategies of the most celebrated investors. Although this may be a good way to start, it may be necessary to fully understand every aspect that those successful investors examine. Blindly following trading plans without doing the proper research can lead to future trouble down the line if there is indeed a market shake-up.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has a beta of 0.89. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 0 would represent that the price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market. The current 14-day RSI reading on the stock is 38.31. The RSI is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. RSI may be used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading above 70 would be considered overbought, and a value under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

During the most recent session, shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) moved -0.23% from the open. At the time of writing, the stock had just touched 17.32. Checking on the current stock price in relation to some historical highs and lows, we can see that company shares have been seen trading -14.00% off of the 52 week high. On the other end, shares have been noted trading 14.02% off of the 52 week low. Closing in, the stock has been recently seen -12.66% away from the 50 day high and 4.78% separated from the 50 day low.

Covering sell-side analysts have offered price targets and recommendations on JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). The consensus price target for the company is $21.50. The consensus recommendation provided by analysts is currently 2.80. This number is based on a scale from 1 to 5. Analysts rating the company a 1 or 2 indicate a Buy recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 4 or 5 indicate a Sell recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 3 indicate a Hold recommendation.

Charting some historical performance numbers for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), we have noted that shares are 0.58% over the last week. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 7.85%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed -9.84%. For the last month, company shares are -9.46%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 0.46%. Checking on volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 2.80% for the last week, and 2.48% for the previous month.

One of the biggest downfalls of the individual investor is not being able to take losses when it becomes necessary. Of course nobody wants to take a loss, but the repercussions of not letting go of a losing stock can end up sealing the demise of the well-intentioned investor. Many professionals would probably agree that the pain of realizing a loss is more intense than the joy of picking a winner. Investors who become reluctant to sell losers may be delaying the inevitable and essentially suffocating the portfolio. Not addressing the losing side can have severe negative effects on the long-term health of the portfolio. Investors may have to find a way to face the music and sell when they realize that a trade has gone sour.