Shares to Watch: Performance Update on HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Following shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM), we have noticed that the stock price has recently moved below the 20-day moving average. Watching the current stock price distance from the 20-day MA, we can see that the reading is -0.18%. Using the moving average for technical equity analysis is popular among traders and investors. The moving average may serve as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Investors will often keep multiple MA time-frames in focus when studying a stock. After a recent check, shares have been seen trading -1.77% away from the 50-day MA. Tracking the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 0.98% away from that reading.

New investors may be looking at the soaring stock market and wondering if now is a good time to try and get in on the action. Leaping into the market without proper research or a solid plan may leave the investor on the short end of the stick. Creating a stock investing plan can be as simple or complex as the individual chooses. Sometimes, keeping things simple may be the best way to go. Other times, there may be more than meets the eye, and a deep-dive into the crucial data may be required. New investors may be extremely excited to start buying stocks. They may have heard some great water cooler talk about the next big stock. There is always a possibility that the hot stock chatter may end up coming to fruition, but it could just as likely turn out to be terribly erroneous. Many individuals in the financial world will be quick to provide these can’t lose picks, but until this information is thoroughly researched, investors may want to proceed with caution.

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has a beta of 0.69. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 0 would represent that the price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market. The current 14-day RSI reading on the stock is 49.98. The RSI is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. RSI may be used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading above 70 would be considered overbought, and a value under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

During the most recent session, shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) moved -0.45% from the open. At the time of writing, the stock had just touched 26.49. Checking on the current stock price in relation to some historical highs and lows, we can see that company shares have been seen trading -15.88% off of the 52 week high. On the other end, shares have been noted trading 14.87% off of the 52 week low. Closing in, the stock has been recently seen -8.47% away from the 50 day high and 7.38% separated from the 50 day low.

Covering sell-side analysts have offered price targets and recommendations on HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). The consensus price target for the company is $29.00. The consensus recommendation provided by analysts is currently 2.50. This number is based on a scale from 1 to 5. Analysts rating the company a 1 or 2 indicate a Buy recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 4 or 5 indicate a Sell recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 3 indicate a Hold recommendation.

Charting some historical performance numbers for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM), we have noted that shares are 2.87% over the last week. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 9.69%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed -14.38%. For the last month, company shares are -5.26%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 3.80%. Checking on volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 2.36% for the last week, and 2.62% for the previous month.

There are many factors that can affect the health of a company. This is one reason why stock trading can be extremely difficult at times. Because there are always so many things to take into consideration, it may be next to impossible to create a formula that will continually beat the market. Even after all the data has been scrutinized and the numbers have been crunched, the investor still has to make sense of the information and figure out what to do with it. Knowing how to use the information about publically traded companies can end up being the difference between handsome gains and devastating losses.