Shares Nearing 52-Week High: Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Watching recent market activity, we have noted that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been moving towards its 52-week high. Investors may be watching how shares respond as they reach this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 192.61. At this level, shares are noted trading -3.02% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

Investors looking to secure stock market profits may be tweaking an existing strategy or looking to devise a brand new one. As the stock market keeps charging higher, investors will have to figure out how they want to play the next few months. Identifying market tops and possible correction levels may be very tricky. With the markets trading at current levels, the situation for the average investor may be widely varied. Some investors will be trading with a shorter-term plan, while others may be focused on a longer-term investment time frame. There are many financial professionals who are predicting a sharp reversal in the stock market, but there are also those who believe that the upswing will keep pushing stocks higher over the coming months. Investors will need to decide for themselves which way they think the momentum is going to swing and prepare accordingly.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.70. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $201.88.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Aon plc (NYSE:AON), we can see that shares are 0.57% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 0.82%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 5.36%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 1.27% for the week, and 1.92% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 32.51%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 33.40%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading 1.28% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading -0.17% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 10.73% away from that value.

The stock currently has a beta value of 0.84. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

Coming up with a viable and solid stock investment plan might be on the minds of many individual investors. A solid plan might entail defining the overall objective and recognizing tangible restraints. Figuring out these details may help the investor focus on the most important aspects of investing in the stock market. Following strategies set forth by others may work, but they may also leave the investor in a quandary. What worked in the past for one person may not work in the future for another. Investors may need to craft the plan keeping in mind the long-term goals. Although some investors and traders focus on the short-term, many investors are more interested in making the grade over a number of years, and not a number of days or months. Plans may need to be set up so that they are flexible and have the ability to withstand unforeseen shifts and rapidly changing stock market scenarios. Flexibility may end up being the key to a successful plan down the road. Investors may also want to do regular check-ins on portfolio performance in order to keep tabs on how well the plan is working.

