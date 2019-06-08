Shares in Focus: Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN) as Price Index Touches 1.08793

Separating the winners from the losers is a constant challenge for investors. Many focused investors may look to track stock momentum based on historical prices. Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN) currently has a 6 month price index of 1.08793. The six month price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio over one represents an increase in the stock price over the six month time frame. A ratio under one shows that the price has lowered over that defined time period.

Traders might also be keeping an eye on the Piotroski Score or F-Score. The score is named after its developer Joseph Piotroski who created a ranking scale from 0-9 to help determine the financial strength of a company. Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN) currently has a Piotroski Score of 5. To arrive at this score, Piotroski gave one point for every piece of criteria met out of the nine considered.

Investors may also be watching company stock volatility data. Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN)’s 12 month volatility is presently 12.326700. The 6 month volatility is 13.006400, and the 3 month is noted at 10.075000. Stock price volatility may be used to identify changes in market trends. When markets become very volatile, this may point to a change in investor sentiment. Watching volatility in combination with other technical indicators may help investors discover important trading information.

Diving in a bit further, we can take a quick look at the Q.i. (Liquidity) Value. Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN) has a present Q.i. value of 28.00000. This value ranks stocks using EBITDA yield, FCF yield, earnings yield and liquidity ratios. The Q.i. value may help spot companies that are undervalued. A larger value would represent low turnover and a higher chance of shares being mispriced. A lower value may indicate larger traded value meaning more sell-side analysts may cover the company leading to a smaller chance shares are priced improperly.

Investors keeping an eye on shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN) may be examining the company’s FCF or Free Cash Flow as well. FCF is a measure of the financial performance of a company. FCF is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. Currently, Plaza Retail REIT has an FCF score of 0.748632. The FCF score is an indicator that is calculated by combining free cash flow stability with free cash flow growth. Typically, a higher FCF score value would indicate high free cash flow growth. The company currently has an FCF quality score of 18.550798. The free quality score helps estimate free cash flow stability. FCF quality is calculated as the 12 ltm cash flow per share over the average of the cash flow numbers. With this score, it is generally considered that the lower the ratio, the better.

