Shares Holding Above Moving Averages: Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)’ stock is holding above their moving averages, indicating a postitive uptrend for Financial company.

In order to tell which way a stock is trending, the stock’s share price should be compared to its moving average. The stock will be uptrending if it is being traded above its moving averages and downtrending if it is being traded below. The stock stands 1.23% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 9.62% away from the 200-day average. The price currently stands at $67.64.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 1.60 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The Street has a 72.75 target price on the shares for the next 12-18 months.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 55.88 for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)‘s stock was 14.41%. 2.70% over the last quarter, and 11.58% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Agree Realty Corporation stock was -2.13% off of the high and 6.69% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -3.72% (High), 33.36%, (Low).



