Shares Continuing to Trade Below Moving Averages: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (:KNSA) shares have experienced a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (:KNSA) is -9.58% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -13.59% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -30.53% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -36.37% from its 50-Day High and 4.83% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s RSI is 41.11. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 8.64% and month of 6.79%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.00 recommendation on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (:KNSA)’s performance this year to date is -51.30%. The stock has performed -0.51% over the last seven days, -9.46% over the last thirty, and -21.83% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s stock has been -44.09% and -25.33% for the year.

