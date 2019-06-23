Share Spotlight on Allco Finance Group Ltd (AFG.AX): Technicals in Focus

Allco Finance Group Ltd (AFG.AX)’s MACD Histogram reading is currently below the zero line, indicating a neutral or negative chart trend for the shares. Shares recently touched 1.56 on a recent bid, moving -0.04 in the most recent session.

Created by Thomas Aspray in 1986, the MACD Histogram is a visual indicator of the difference between the MACD line and the Signal line, which is a default 9 period ema of the MACD line. The histogram is an oscillator that moves above and below the zero line, just as the MACD line does. Keep in mind when using this oscillator, that it takes four mathematical steps from price itself to create the 4th derivative, the histogram: Price => two ema averages => MACD line = Signal line => Histogram. Which means it lags price quite a bit. But like all derivatives of price, it’s much smoother than price itself.

If the MACD is above zero it helps confirm an uptrend; below zero and it helps confirm a downtrend. Zero line and Signal line crossovers are used as trade signals to enter and exit trending trades. Losing trade signals occur when crossovers occur in rapid succession due to choppy price action. Divergence shows when momentum is slowing, but it doesn’t indicate when a reversal will occur (if it occurs). Combing different elements of each strategy makes the indicator more useful, such as taking buy signals following a bullish divergence. Using price and trend analysis will aid in determining which signals to take, such as only taking buy signals when a long-term uptrend is in place.

When the stock market starts to get volatile, investors might start getting worried about their investments. The natural response is to do something about it and take some action. Sometimes this may be necessary, but sometimes the best way to deal with volatility may be to wait it out and stay the course. It can be scary to watch the portfolio decline, and nobody wants to see their stocks taking a nosedive. Although there is no foolproof strategy to ride out market downturns, investors often agree that having a diversified stock portfolio may be the most logical defense.

Taking a further look at some technicals, shares of Allco Finance Group Ltd (AFG.AX) have a 200-day moving average of 1.31. The 50-day is 1.36, and the 7-day is sitting at 1.55. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Allco Finance Group Ltd (AFG.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -47.83. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Allco Finance Group Ltd (AFG.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 52.24. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Allco Finance Group Ltd (AFG.AX) is sitting at 30.48. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Smart investors are often very knowledgeable about the markets. Many successful investors have become highly adept at knowing when to buy and when to sell. They have also managed to control risk and secure sustained profits. This doesn’t just happen overnight. Investors often spend many years of trial and error before being able to put together the puzzle. Top investors are also able to make better investing decisions with the information at hand. With vast amounts of data readily available for everyone, it becomes more about interpreting the data rather than just receiving it. Knowing how to block out the noise and find information that is useful, can be a highly coveted skill. Turning available information into a winning portfolio is where the good investor can become a great investor.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 57.20, the 7-day stands at 53.60, and the 3-day is sitting at 50.80.

