Share Review: Analyst Price Target Update for VAREX IMAGING (:VREX)

Monitoring some price target data, we have noticed that shares of VAREX IMAGING (:VREX) currently have an average target of $35.5. This number is the consensus target price averaging estimates provided by analysts polled by Zacks Research. Sell-side analysts have various methods at their disposal for estimating stock price targets. Many investors will closely monitor stock target prices, especially when Street analysts change their view on a specific target price. Some investors may follow these sell-side targets very closely and use the provided information to assist with their own stock research.

There are many factors that may influence stock price action. One of the most influential factors is company earnings. Company earnings reports can be extremely important for investors. Earnings reports have the ability to let investors know how well or poorly a company has been performing. Investors may try to capitalize on trading around earnings announcements. This can be a very tricky venture and may be quite risky. Studying stock price movements around earnings reports can sometimes be confusing. Often times a company will post better than expected numbers but the stock will drop in price. On the other side, shares may see a bounce even after disappointing results. Analysts try to project what numbers the company will post, but they may not be accurate for a variety of reasons. Following analyst estimates around earnings reports may be helpful, but it may be wise to proceed with caution if only going on what the analysts are saying.

We can now shift the focus to some company earnings data. Based on projections provided by 5 individual Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Research, VAREX IMAGING (:VREX) has a current quarter EPS consensus estimate of 0.46. For the prior reporting period, the company posted quarterly earnings per share of 0.24. As earnings season continues, investors will be closely tracking analyst estimates. Sell-side analysts often make updates before and after the company reports earnings numbers. Following analyst estimate updates leading up to the earnings release may offer some good insight into the direction that the estimates are trending. Investors will be watching to see which companies post the largest earnings surprises this quarter.

Taking a look at the current consensus broker rating for VAREX IMAGING (:VREX), we note that the ABR is 1.4. This Zacks consensus rating follows a numerical scale where a number in the 1-2 range generally represents a Buy, a 3 would indicate a Hold and 4-5 signals a Sell rating. In terms of the number of bullish analysts that have the stock rated a Buy or Strong Buy, we can see that the number is currently 4.

Investors may be following some historical price data on shares of VAREX IMAGING (:VREX). Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 0.1%. If we go back to the beginning of the year, we can see that shares have changed 25%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 15.9%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 3.64%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few weeks to try and gauge which way the momentum is leaning. Checking on some possible support and resistance levels, we have noted that that the 52-week high is currently $34.4, and the 52-week low is currently $21.85. When shares are trading close to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors might be paying added attention. Looking at some recent action, we note that the stock has been seen trading near the $29.6 mark.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.