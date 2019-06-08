Session Watch: Minus DI Above Plus DI for Sintana Energy Inc (SEI.V)

Investors may be diving into the latest company earnings reports trying to scope out some quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Nobody knows for sure which way overall market momentum will sway as we near the close of the calendar year. Investors may be getting ready to do a portfolio review to see which stocks are worthy to hold, and which ones have underperformed a may need to be unloaded. Regularly monitoring stock investments may keep the investor ready for any big market changes that may occur.

As we move closer to the close of the year, investors will be closely watching the next round of company earnings results. Investors may choose to closely follow Wall Street analyst projections around earnings periods. Analysts will typically make adjustments to estimates as the earnings date approaches. Many investors will look to see which way the estimate revisions are trending heading into the earnings report. Once the release is published, analysts have the ability to make further updates based on actual information that the company provides.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Sintana Energy Inc (SEI.V) is 22.46. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Traders watching the charts on Sintana Energy Inc (SEI.V) may be interested in viewing the RSI. In terms of Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 28.99, the 7-day is 15.71, and the 3-day is spotted at 6.56. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Sintana Energy Inc (SEI.V) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -268.03. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Technical analysts may be interested in how Sintana Energy Inc (SEI.V) is trading in relation to some moving averages. Presently, the 200-day MA is resting at 0.11, and the 50-day is 0.18. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader calculate reliable support and resistance levels for the stock.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look at the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Sintana Energy Inc (SEI.V) is currently sitting at 0.02. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Successful stock market investing often begins with setting up measureable and viable goals. Investors who set attainable goals and craft a plan to achieve those goals may find themselves in a much better position than the investor who does not. It can be very tempting to jump into the stock market and start investing. When the market is riding high, investors may be quick to act so they do not miss out on the action. Entering the stock market without a plan can lead to future distress when the markets turn downward for an extended period of time. Having a plan for multiple scenarios can help the investor ride out the storm when it comes.