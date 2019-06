Session Watch: Minus DI Above Plus DI for Celestica Inc (CLS)

Investors may be diving into the latest company earnings reports trying to scope out some quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Nobody knows for sure which way overall market momentum will sway as we near the close of the calendar year. Investors may be getting ready to do a portfolio review to see which stocks are worthy to hold, and which ones have underperformed a may need to be unloaded. Regularly monitoring stock investments may keep the investor ready for any big market changes that may occur.

Investors looking to make big gains in the equity market may be looking to fine tune an existing strategy or create a whole new one. It may sound quite easy, buy low and sell high. Obviously, navigating the stock market typically entails much more than that. Identifying market tops and correction levels may be very difficult. Of course, it always hurts to take a loss, but figuring out how to shrink losses can help keep the ship afloat during turbulent market conditions. The situation for the average investor may vary greatly from one person to the next. Some investors will be working with a short-term plan, while other may be focused on a longer-term investment horizon. Goals may also vary from individual to individual. Keeping these goals in sight may help clear up the sometimes foggy investing waters, and provide clarity for creating a winning portfolio.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Celestica Inc (CLS) is 41.53. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Traders watching the charts on Celestica Inc (CLS) may be interested in viewing the RSI. In terms of Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 41.29, the 7-day is 55.09, and the 3-day is spotted at 79.94. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Celestica Inc (CLS) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 140.61. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Technical analysts may be interested in how Celestica Inc (CLS) is trading in relation to some moving averages. Presently, the 200-day MA is resting at 9.10, and the 50-day is 7.22. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader calculate reliable support and resistance levels for the stock.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look at the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Celestica Inc (CLS) is currently sitting at 0.17. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

