Session Update: Plus DI Above Minus DI for Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)

Monitoring the indicators for Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), we have noticed that the Plus Directional Indicator is currently higher than the Minus Directional Indicator. With the +DI above the -DI, traders may be watching for a possible bullish move.

Following a pre-defined trading system might be a solid choice for securing profits in the stock market. Defining goals before creating a plan can be a good way to start the trader off on the right path. There are bound to be many ups and downs throughout the trading process. Being able to manage wins and losses may be one of the most important factors to becoming a successful trader. Without a researched plan, traders may realize how quick the losses can pile up. Properly managing risk, position size, entry and exit points, and stops, may come with experience, but it is typically necessary in order to stay above water in the fast paced market environment.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 38.18.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) is sitting at 29.73. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Investors and traders using technical analysis to examine stocks may be interested in taking a look at the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) has a 14-day ATR of 1.28. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 67.73, the 7-day stands at 68.56, and the 3-day is sitting at 64.87. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 129.64. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Coming up with a viable and solid stock investment plan might be on the minds of many individual investors. A solid plan might entail defining the overall objective and recognizing tangible restraints. Figuring out these details may help the investor focus on the most important aspects of investing in the stock market. Following strategies set forth by others may work, but they may also leave the investor in a quandary. What worked in the past for one person may not work in the future for another. Investors may need to craft the plan keeping in mind the long-term goals. Although some investors and traders focus on the short-term, many investors are more interested in making the grade over a number of years, and not a number of days or months. Plans may need to be set up so that they are flexible and have the ability to withstand unforeseen shifts and rapidly changing stock market scenarios. Flexibility may end up being the key to a successful plan down the road. Investors may also want to do regular check-ins on portfolio performance in order to keep tabs on how well the plan is working.