Session Focus: Percentage Price Oscillator is Above Signal Line for Schwab US Largecap ETF (SCHX)

Monitoring the numbers for Schwab US Largecap ETF (SCHX), we have recorded that the Percentage Price Oscillator is currently higher than the signal line. With the PPO indicator above the line, traders may be looking for a possible bullish move.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 64.91, the 7-day stands at 78.09, and the 3-day is sitting at 92.81.

Schwab US Largecap ETF (SCHX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 93.14. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Schwab US Largecap ETF (SCHX) is sitting at 66.31.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Schwab US Largecap ETF (SCHX) has a 14-day ATR of 0.71. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Schwab US Largecap ETF (SCHX) is sitting at 19.08. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

