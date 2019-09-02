Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) Valuation in Focus

Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) has an ERP5 rank of 10391. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Some investors may be looking to trade the trend and capitalize on strong current performers. Other investors may look to take a contrarian approach. This can involve looking for names that have been overlooked by the crowd. There are many different contrarian approaches that investors may choose to use. Going against the crowd may require a lot more homework and confidence. There may be hidden gems out there, but is may be wise to investigate why nobody else seems to want to get into the name. Finding that perfect strategy may take a lot of study and dedication. Taking shortcuts in the market can have severe negative effects on the long-term health of the portfolio.

The Q.i. Value of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 39.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 0.060347.

The Earnings to Price yield of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 0.028758. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 0.041846. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Serco Group plc is -0.026122.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is -0.014809.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.50412. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.48878, the 24 month is 1.26320, and the 36 month is 1.12838. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.11801, the 3 month is 1.11630, and the 1 month is currently 0.99117.

Returns

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP)’s ROIC is 0.211471. The ROIC 5 year average is -0.135597 and the ROIC Quality ratio is -0.042552. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) has a Price to Book ratio of 3.356024. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 28.395073, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 34.772872. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) presently has a current ratio of 1.07. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Serco Group plc LSE:SRP is 3.356024. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 28.395073. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Serco Group plc (LSE:SRP) is 34.772872. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Investors will be closely watching which way market momentum will shift as we cruise into the back half of the year. Earnest investors will most likely be pouring over the latest earnings reports trying to spot buying opportunities. Many investors will pay especially close attention to companies that have posted large surprise factors over the past quarter. As the dust settles, investors might be monitoring stock price activity following the earning release in order to set up a plan for trading around the next earnings season.

