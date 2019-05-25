Senior Likud members: Netanyahu might call for re-elections

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 6:20 am

Senior Likud party members said on Sunday that if the coalition talks reach a dead end, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might call for re-elections to be held, according to Ynet.

The sources disclaimed that Netanyahu will consider calling for elections once more if he sees no significant progress with the coalition talks during the upcoming week. Since Netanyahu won the election at the beginning of April, and after receiving President Reuven Rivlin‘s permission to extend the time granted to form a coalition by 14 days, there had been no progress with the coalition talks as no party has signed an agreement with Netanyahu as of yet.

