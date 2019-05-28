Sen. Blunt Rips Dems for Harassing Trump

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 8:40 am

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., blasted House Democrats for engaging more in “harassment than oversight” when it came to President Donald Trump.

Blunt made his comments Thursday during an interview with

““I’m disappointed by the House’s actions," Blunt said. "I think there’s more harassment than oversight going on, and even (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi seems to have agreed that the better thing to do is to legislate rather than to investigate.

“You can’t expect the president to hear that diatribe all day every day and not have a reaction to it.”

Trump had also on Thursday. In morning tweets, he accused the Democrats of squandering time “day after day, trying to find anything which will be bad for me.”