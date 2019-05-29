Sen. Blumenthal: Probe Report of Immigrants Being Held in Solitary

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 5:40 am

Sen. Richard Blumenthal D-Conn., is calling for a congressional investigation into the use of solitary confinement on immigrant detainees in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, is reporting.

His comments came after an NBC News investigation in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the Intercept. said that investigation revealed the extensive use of solitary for immigrant detainees.

It found thousands of immigrants suffer in solitary confinement in U.S. detention centers. Only half the cases involved punishment for rules violations. The other half involved the mentally ill, the disabled or safety reasons.

The story also detailed the attempts of a Homeland Security employee to call attention to the rampant use of solitary confinement.

"This report should shock the conscience of every member of Congress," Blumenthal said on Friday. "Putting immigrants fleeing for their lives in solitary confinement, alone and away from any human for days, weeks, months is inhumane. It is un-American.

“We must open an investigation, seek testimony from DHS whistleblowers and hold individuals responsible for these abhorrent conditions and policies.”