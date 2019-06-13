Sell-Side Analysts Offering Perspectives on Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Wall street brokerage firm analysts are offering a consensus “Buy” rating on shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Using the following ratings scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell and 5.0 Strong Sell, analysts have an average recommendation of 2.30 on the shares. Based on a recent trade, the shares are hovering around $6.14 which, according to analysts, yield significant upside potential to the $10.75 consensus target price.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 10.75, but how has it been performing relative to the market? The stock’s price is 6.14 and their relative strength index (RSI) stands at 39.71. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares are moving 1.15% trading at $6.14 today.

