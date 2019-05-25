Security Beefed Up After Lakeview East Synagogue Firebombed

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 12:20 pm

Chicago police stepped up patrols Monday around the Anshe Sholom Bnai Israel Conge in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood.

The extra attention comes as detectives release a photo from security video showing a person they want to talk to in connection with the firebomb attack to the building on the 500 block of West Melrose overnight on Saturday.

“This has been a frightening and confusing 24 hours, 36 hours since we discovered the remains of these incendiary devices and the thought that all this chaos is caused by one disturbed, hateful individual is enraging,” Rabbi David Wolkenfeld said. “At the same time the life of the congregation continues.”

Three broken glass bottles were found in the alley next to the synagogue building, along with charred black cloth.

Two disturbing incidents around Chicago synagogues have police on alert. NBC 5‘s Lexi Sutter has the story.

(Published Monday, May 20, 2019)

“There was, fortunately, no damage to the building and thank God, no person was hurt as well,” Wolkenfeld said.

But neighbors are concerned.

“This is upsetting we, all watch out for each other in this neighborhood and we watch out for the synagogue as well,” Renee McCrery said.

There is also a sense of fear at other area synagogues.

Police say car windows were broken outside another West Rogers Park synagogue over the weekend and a second suspect is being sought.

Wolkenfeld says his congregation is not responding with panic.

“Every synagogue has to be concerned about security in these times and we have had a security plan in place here for many, many years, with that ethos of constantly looking to improve,” Wolkenfeld said.

To that end, the building is blanketed with security cameras as is the school next door.

And this congregation is trying to get back to normal as soon as possible.

“Through all of the fear and anxiety and anger, we are committed to staying in Lakeview, staying in Chicago and living our lives as proud and joyful Jews,” Wolkenfeld said.

<h5 class="