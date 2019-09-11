Schnitzer Steel A (SCHN) Seeing Aroon Oscillation Heading in a Downward Direction

Schnitzer Steel A (SCHN) shares have seen increased volatility of late and the Aroon Oscillator is showing signs of a continued downtrend with a negative reading that is gaining momentum. The Aroon Oscillator was developed by Tushar Chande to highlight the start of a new trend and to measure trend strength. Chande first described the indicator in the September 1995 issue of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The Aroon indicator system consists of three lines: Aroon Up, Aroon Down, and the Aroon Oscillator which reflects the difference between the two. “Aroon” is a Sanskrit word meaning “dawn’s early light”. The Aroon indicator is derived from two lines, Aroon Up and Aroon Down. Both lines run in a marked range between 0-100 to help define a currency pair’s strength or weakness. The Aroon Down is depicted as a green line and as its name suggests helps track price in a downtrend. Aroon Up is depicted as a red line and measures the strength of an uptrend. Traders will watch both lines as they oscillate between 0-100 and change their market preference as one line crosses above the other. If Aroon Down is above Aroon Up the trend is considered down with price expected to go lower.

Investors may be looking to compare the current stock price of Schnitzer Steel A (SCHN) to some of its moving averages. After a recent check, the 200-day MA is resting at 24.11, and the 50-day is 24.45. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

The 14-day ADX for Schnitzer Steel A (SCHN) is currently at 18.50. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 48.90, the 7-day stands at 56.66, and the 3-day is sitting at 72.91. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Schnitzer Steel A (SCHN) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 41.19. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Schnitzer Steel A (SCHN)’s Williams %R presently stands at -40.58. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

