Schaff Trend Cycle in Focus For Lexicon Pharmaceutcl (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceutcl (LXRX) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending lower consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

Active traders have a wide variety of technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Here we will take a look at a few more. Presently, the 14-day ATR for Lexicon Pharmaceutcl (LXRX) is spotted at 0.31. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Lexicon Pharmaceutcl (LXRX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -57.43. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Lexicon Pharmaceutcl (LXRX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -32.40. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Lexicon Pharmaceutcl (LXRX) is 20.26. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 7.38, the 50-day is 6.00, and the 7-day is sitting at 5.52. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Stock analysis typically falls into two main categories. Some investors may prefer technical analysis, and others may prefer to study the fundamentals. Many investors will keep an eye on both. Technical analysis involves trying to project future stock price movements based on prior stock activity. Technicians strive to identify chart patterns and study other historical price and volume data. Technical investors look to identify trends when assessing a stock. The trend is typically considered to be the main direction of the share price. Trends are generally categorized as either up, down, or sideways. If a bullish trend is spotted, the trader may expect the upward trend to continue and thus try to capitalize on further upward action.