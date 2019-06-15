Schaff Trend Cycle in Focus For First Majestic Silver Corp Common (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp Common (FR.TO) shares have seen their Schaff Trend Cycle gradually uptrend this week over the past 3 sessions. While this indicates nice price momentum, it also suggests that if the reading moves into overbought territory (STC of 70), then the liklihood of a reversal greatly increases. Investors will be watching very closely over the next few days to see if the trend contiunes or reverses.

The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator combines the common indicators of MACD & Stochastic. The benefit of the Schaff Trend Cycle is that it is meant to be quicker than the standard macd and stochastic signals. The indicator uses similar methods to a MACD i.e uses exponetial moving averages but applies a cycle factor to them. Then the ‘price’ is smoothed using a mofidied Wilders’ smoothing algorithm. The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought. The STC indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought.

There are many factors that may influence stock price action. One of the most influential factors is company earnings. Company earnings reports can be extremely important for investors. Earnings reports have the ability to let investors know how well or poorly a company has been performing. Investors may try to capitalize on trading around earnings announcements. This can be a very tricky venture and may be quite risky. Studying stock price movements around earnings reports can sometimes be confusing. Often times a company will post better than expected numbers but the stock will drop in price. On the other side, shares may see a bounce even after disappointing results. Analysts try to project what numbers the company will post, but they may not be accurate for a variety of reasons. Following analyst estimates around earnings reports may be helpful, but it may be wise to proceed with caution if only going on what the analysts are saying.

Investors are paying close attention to some additional technical levels for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp Common (FR.TO). A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 7.83, and the 50-day is 8.16.

The 14-day ADX for First Majestic Silver Corp Common (FR.TO) is currently at 29.55. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 61.65, the 7-day stands at 66.63, and the 3-day is sitting at 64.16. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, First Majestic Silver Corp Common (FR.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 84.85. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. First Majestic Silver Corp Common (FR.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -20.35. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.