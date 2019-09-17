Schaff Cycle Trend on Watch For Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ)

Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) shares have seen their Schaff Trend Cycle gradually downtrend this week over the past few sessions. While this indicates negative price momentum, it also suggests that if the reading moves into oversold territory (STC of 30), then the liklihood of a reversal greatly increases. Investors will be watching very closely over the next few days to see if the trend contiunes or reverses.

The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator combines the common indicators of MACD & Stochastic. The benefit of the Schaff Trend Cycle is that it is meant to be quicker than the standard macd and stochastic signals. The indicator uses similar methods to a MACD i.e uses exponetial moving averages but applies a cycle factor to them. Then the ‘price’ is smoothed using a mofidied Wilders’ smoothing algorithm. The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought. The STC indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought.

When it comes to investing, people are generally told to make sure that they don’t put all their eggs in one basket. This saying can apply to investing in the stock market as well. Keeping the stock portfolio diversified can greatly behoove the individual investor. When hard earned money is on the line, individuals may want to pay extra attention as to how their equity holdings are spread out. Many investors will choose to pick stocks that combine large cap, small cap, and even international stocks. Although stock portfolio diversification does not eliminate risk, it can help reduce it during tumultuous market conditions.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is another popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) has a 14-day RSI of 46.42, the 7-day is at 37.73, and the 3-day is resting at 29.51.

Investors constantly have to weigh risk against reward when trying to extract profits and maximum value from the stock market. Making educated investment decisions typically requires dedication, rational thinking, and self-control. Once the individual investor starts developing good habits, they can start to eliminate the bad ones that may be costing them enormous amounts of hard earned money. Everybody is prone to make mistakes at some point, and being able to realize what contributed to the mistake can help with corrective actions. Repeating the same mistakes over and over again in the stock market will most likely lead the investor down the wrong path.

Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -97.06. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) have a 200-day moving average of 19.14. The 50-day is 18.57, and the 7-day is sitting at 18.98. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) is 21.58. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) is noted at -93.41. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

