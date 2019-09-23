Schaff Cycle Trend on Watch For Castle Brands (ROX)

Castle Brands (ROX) shares have seen their Schaff Trend Cycle gradually uptrend this week over the past 3 sessions. While this indicates nice price momentum, it also suggests that if the reading moves into overbought territory (STC of 70), then the liklihood of a reversal greatly increases. Investors will be watching very closely over the next few days to see if the trend contiunes or reverses.

The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator combines the common indicators of MACD & Stochastic. The benefit of the Schaff Trend Cycle is that it is meant to be quicker than the standard macd and stochastic signals. The indicator uses similar methods to a MACD i.e uses exponetial moving averages but applies a cycle factor to them. Then the ‘price’ is smoothed using a mofidied Wilders’ smoothing algorithm. The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought. The STC indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought.

When deciding how to best approach the stock market, individual investors may need to figure out what their time horizon is going to be. Short-term traders may only be looking to hold stocks for a short period in order to capitalize on fluctuations. Longer-term investors may be looking at more of a buy and hold strategy, and they may not be very concerned with the day to day shifts of a stock’s price. Accumulating as much knowledge as possible about specific stocks and the markets in general can help the investor prepare for success. Because there is no magic strategy that can be employed to guarantee profits, investors may need to evaluate multiple methods before choosing which one to pursue.

Checking on some other popular technical levels, Castle Brands (ROX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 51.85. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is entering overbought or oversold territory. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that may signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may provide an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 85.68, the 7-day sits at 91.15, and the 3-day is resting at 93.85 for Castle Brands (ROX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 1.27.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Castle Brands (ROX) is currently at 59.84. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

When looking back historically at the stock market, it is easy to see that there are always extended periods of upturns and downturns. The speed at which the market can shift can cause even the most experienced investors stomachs to turn. When times are good and markets are rising, it can be easy to forget that a downturn may be just around the corner. Being prepared for sudden changes can help the investor plan for the unknown as best they can. Getting caught off guard can be extremely disconcerting and lead to irrational decision making. There is rarely any substitute for extensive study and focused dedication. Investors who put in the extra time to create a backup plan may be better able to traverse the road when the market environment inevitably shifts.