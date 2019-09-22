Scanning the Numbers for This Stock: Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (:VTV): Camarilla Pivot at 112.5666667

Investors might be looking to sharpen the gaze and focus on recent market action. As we move into the second part of the year, everyone will be watching to see which way the stock market momentum shifts. Many believe that the bulls are still charging while others feel like the bears may be waiting in the wings. There are various schools of thought when it comes to trading stocks. Investors may have to first asses their appetite for risk in order to start creating a solid investment plan.

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (:VTV) :

50 day EMA: 110.7238932

100 day EMA: 110.2489084

200 day EMA: 109.7035681

10 day EMA: 112.1450161

20 day EMA: 111.8001086

30 day EMA: 111.3264524

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading on the stock which is currently at 0.01256481. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 0.86940048. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 0.64511939.

Investors tracking shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (:VTV) will note that the stock has seen a change of -0.17980478% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 111.92. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 113.63.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 112.06595, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 111.19. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 107.295075, and the Lead 2 level is 109.285.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is 1.36473. Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points:

Camarilla: 112.5666667

Classic: 112.5666667

Classic resistance 1: 114.2233333

Classic support 1: 111.5033333

Fibonacci: 112.5666667

Fibonacci support 1: 111.5276267

Fibonacci support 2: 110.8857067

Woodie: 112.245

Woodie support 1: 110.86

Woodie resistance 1: 113.58

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (:VTV). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 111.92, we note that the stock has seen a move of -1.08695652 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved 3.36134454. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of 0.29569892. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed 14.27258806. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of -1.02573172 over that period of time.

Some stock market investors may abide to the saying, nothing ventured nothing gained. Others may operate by following the saying slow and steady wins the race. The correct move for one investor may not be the same for another. Some may choose to go all in, while others may look to reduce risk with stable long-term staple companies. Active equity investors may be forced to make hard decisions at some point, but working hard and being prepared may prove to be a portfolio booster. Dedicated investors are often willing to put in the extra hours in order to make sure no stone is left unturned.