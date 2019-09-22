Scanning the Numbers for This Stock: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI): Camarilla Pivot at 139.4633333

A highly common way to study stocks is through fundamental analysis. Investors examining the fundamentals may be analyzing the underlying factors that can affect the performance of a particular company. When focusing in on a specific company, investors will look at company management, financial information, business prospects, and industry competition. The goal of digging into the numbers is often times a way to calculate the current value of a company and try to gauge the value into the future. Zooming in on the vital statistics of a company can help provide a glimpse of the company’s overall health.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is -2.07580882 on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI). Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI):

Camarilla: 139.4633333

Classic: 139.4633333

Classic resistance 1: 143.2566667

Classic support 1: 132.6266667

Fibonacci: 139.4633333

Fibonacci support 1: 135.4026733

Fibonacci support 2: 132.8939933

Woodie: 138.5525

Woodie support 1: 130.805

Woodie resistance 1: 141.435

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels:

50 day EMA: 141.3850702

100 day EMA: 139.4682949

200 day EMA: 135.209285

10 day EMA: 140.4111095

20 day EMA: 140.884894

30 day EMA: 141.3723281

Investors tracking shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will note that the stock has seen a change of 0.3999143% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 140.59. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 149.47. The firm currently has a market capitalization of 58446875575.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 140.59, we note that the stock has seen a move of 3.03430079 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved -3.16181029. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of 3.53513036. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed 29.41176471. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 25.07117438 over that period of time.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 140.58, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 142.57. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 144.9116, and the Lead 2 level is 139.2294.

Investors may be combing through all the latest earnings reports and trying to make sense of all the numbers. With lots of information readily available, investors may be searching for that next batch of stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding high quality stocks may be at the top of the investor’s checklist. Once high quality stocks are spotted, the investor may be then looking for bargains among those stocks. Many investors will look for stocks that have displayed consistent earnings growth over an extended period of time. When a company drastically over performs for a quarter, investors may be quick to investigate. The same things may be done if a company severely underperforms compared to projections.

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading on the stock which is currently at 0.10854228. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 1.89263539. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 2.13322118.