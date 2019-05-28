Sarah Sanders: Trump‘s Clear Dems Can‘t ‘Go Down 2 Tracks‘

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 5:20 am

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday denied President Donald Trump had planned beforehand to walk out of a meeting on infrastructure with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., well in advance of the meeting, and called a "complete lie" that Democrats can legislate while investigating the president.

"I think he was very clear [Wednesday], he came out and addressed the press right after that meeting where he spoke with Speaker Pelosi and a number of other members of Congress where he laid out, look, it's real simple, you can't go down two tracks," Sanders told co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

However, she said Pelosi arrived at the White House an hour after she accused Trump of staging a cover-up, only to "pretend like nothing has happened, and let's sit down and talk about roads and bridges. It doesn't work that way. She knows that."

Sanders accused the speaker of losing control of her party, and "at some point, she has to make a decision about what direction she's going to take."

She added the administration had sent a letter the night before about laying out the priorities it wanted to discuss in the infrastructure meeting.

"That's another problem that we've got to get solved on the Democrats' side is they themselves have yet to define what infrastructure means to them," said Sanders, adding the sign on display during Trump's Rose Garden comments had been printed several weeks ago.