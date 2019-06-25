Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) BTM Stands at 0.254583

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) is yielding a market ratio of 0.254583. The book to market ratio is a relative valuation ratio which divides the book value of a company by the market value. The ratio is meant to provide an indication of valuation. It is commonly believed a book to value ratio above 1 suggests that the company is undervalued while a ratio above 1 suggests that it is overvalued due to the fact that the companies assets are worth less than its market value.

Formula:

Book-to-Market Ratio= Common Shareholders Equity/Market Cap

Most investors are more familiar with P/B or Price-to-book. This is just the inverted value.

Price-to-Book Ratio=Market Cap/Common Shareholders Equity

Investing in the stock market can sometimes draw intense emotion from individual investors. When the market slips into a chaotic state, some investors may let their emotions get the best of them which can lead to impulsive decisions. On the other side of the coin, market chaos may cause certain investors to freeze in a panic. This may mean that the investor becomes shaken to the point that they are unable to make any decisions let alone an educated one. Discipline is a quality shared by many successful traders and investors. Staying committed to the plan, whether short-term or long-term, can help investors make it through those times of extreme market uncertainty.



NCAV-to-Market

Benjamin Graham, professor and founder of value investing principles, was one of the first to consistently screen the market looking for bargain companies based on value factors. He didn’t have databases such as ValueSignals at his disposal, but used people like his apprentice Warren Buffet to fill out stock sheets with the most important data. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) has an NCAV to Market value of -0.084609.

Graham was always on the watch for firms that were so discounted, that if the company went into liquidation, the proceeds of the assets would still return a profit.

Investors may be wondering which way stock market momentum will shift in the second half of the year. If the economic landscape shifts and markets start to go south, investors may need to have an action plan in place. Keeping the bigger picture in mind may help investors when markets are struggling. Short-term developments may cause the investor to lose confidence in certain holdings. Keeping the focus on stock analysis and the overall economic picture may help investors see through the trees. Sometimes the calm, cool, and collected approach will help settle the mind during turbulent market conditions. Being able to stay emotionally unattached to a stock or sector may assist the investor with making tricky buying or selling decisions. Being disciplined is an attribute that many successful investors share. Being prepared for many different scenarios can help ease the burden when those tough portfolio decisions have to be made.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) has a current MF Rank of 2646. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

VC3

Value Composite Three (VC3) is another adaptation of O’Shaughnessy’s value composite but here he combines the factors used in VC1 with buyback yield. This factor is interesting for investors who’re looking for stocks with the best value characteristics, but are indifferent to whether these companies pay a dividend.

VC3 is the combination of the following factors:

Price-to-Book

Price-to-Earnings

Price-to-Sales

EBITDA/EV

Price-to-Cash flow

Buyback Yield

As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive.

The scorecard also displays variants of the VC3 where the score is calculated for the selected company compared to peer companies in the same industry, industry group or sector.

Please note that we use Book-to-Market instead of P/B since it allows a more accurate sorting compared to P/B. Stocks with a high B/M show up at the top of the list, stocks with negative B/M are at the bottom of the list. For the same reason we use Earnings-to-Price instead of Price-to-Earnings and Cash flow-to-price instead instead of Price-to-cash flow.

Also important is that we always make sure that companies with the same score get added to the same percentile. For stock universes where the number of stocks is less than 100, we make sure that the stocks are still allocated to percentiles from 0 to 100 instead of 0 to the total number of stocks. This is particularly relevant for the industry, industry group or sector variants where if additional filters are used, the number of stocks often drops below 100.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) has a VC3 of 47.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) has a Value Composite score of 47. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 49.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 29.2598. The 6 month volatility is 32.7912, and the 3 month is spotted at 36.5385. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Keeping an eye on the all the day to day happenings in the stock market can be quite a task. Investors may need to try to focus in on the most important information when attempting to examine stocks to add to the portfolio. As earnings reports continue to roll in, investors may be taking a deeper look at some of the names that they have on their shortlist. Investors may also be taking a look at future estimates and guidance provided by companies in order to get a feel of how the stock price may be affected in the future. With the equity market still trading at super high levels, investors may be wondering how much higher some stocks in the portfolio can go. Maybe there are a few winners that look like they have peaked, and investors may have to decide whether to cash in or hold out for more gains. Maybe there are a few losers that have been underperforming and need to be cut loose.