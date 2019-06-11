Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) Stock Valuation in Focus

Taking a look at valuation rankings for Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA), we see that the stock has a Value Composite score of 23. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 32.

Investors who are new to picking stocks may find themselves tempted to buy shares that have been recently rising the most. Although the traditional advice is to buy low and sell high, novice investors often do just the opposite. Buying a particular stock just because it has been rising recently may end up leaving the investor shaking their head down the road. Expecting that a stock will continue to ride the wave higher can lead to disappointment when momentum suddenly shifts. Studying the fundamentals of a certain company can help the investor gauge if the stock is a worthy buy at current levels.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA)’s ROIC is 0.140503. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.143096 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 7.744690. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

The Q.i. Value of Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) is 27.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) is 0.004158.

Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) currently has a Montier C-score of 3.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) has an M-score Beneish of -999.000000. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

At the time of writing, Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) has a current MF Rank of 4386. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

When examining current stock market levels, investors who have been staying on the sidelines may be wondering if now is a good time to get back into the ring. Nobody can say for sure if momentum will continue to push to the upside, and investors may be overly cautious at this stage. Studying company financials and paying attention to pertinent economic data can help the investor make more educated decisions when it comes to the stock market. It is obviously very hard for a new investor to become highly successful in the stock market right out of the gate. Doing all the homework and dedicating the proper amount of time can help the investor get on the right track to accumulating profits down the road.

We also note that Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.007275 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.06103. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Saia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SAIA) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.79736. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.70407, the 24 month is 1.18472, and the 36 month is 2.37923. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.06893, the 3 month is 0.96244, and the 1 month is currently 0.92803.

As we move closer to the close of the year, investors will be closely watching the next round of company earnings results. Investors may choose to closely follow Wall Street analyst projections around earnings periods. Analysts will typically make adjustments to estimates as the earnings date approaches. Many investors will look to see which way the estimate revisions are trending heading into the earnings report. Once the release is published, analysts have the ability to make further updates based on actual information that the company provides.

