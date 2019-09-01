Safeguard Scientifics (SFE): Indicators in Focus

Checking up on some indicators, we can see that Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)’s last month opinion signal is 24% Buy. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Using these same guidelines, the signal for last week stands at 80% Buy, and 80% Buy for the previous trading session. Investors may also be interested in the strength and direction of the opinion signals.

The opinion direction is currently Average. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is presently reading Average. This is a longer-term gauge verse the historical strength.

Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (SFE), we can see that the stock price recently hit 11.96. Since the start of the session, the stock has topped out with a high of 12 and bottomed with a low of 11.81. Going further, we note that the company’s current book value is 6.08. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months.

Shifting the gaze to some longer-term technical indicators, we can see that Safeguard Scientifics currently has a 60-day commodity channel index signal of Hold. The CCI indicator is typically used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The 100-day moving average verse price signal is Buy.

