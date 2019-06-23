Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) MACD Histogram Line Below Zero

Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) shares are on chartist’s watch as the stock is edging below the MACD Histogram zero line. Current levels place the share price around 0.05, while the MACD indicates a bearish trend.

The MACD-Histogram is an indicator of an indicator. In fact, MACD is also an indicator of an indicator. This means that the MACD-Histogram is four steps removed from the price of the underlying security. In other words, it is the fourth derivative of price.

First derivative: 12-day EMA and 26-day EMA

Second derivative: MACD (12-day EMA less the 26-day EMA)

Third derivative: MACD signal line (9-day EMA of MACD)

Fourth derivative: MACD-Histogram (MACD less MACD signal line)

The base for this indicator is the security’s price. It takes four steps to get from the actual price to the MACD-Histogram. Chartists should keep this in mind when analyzing the MACD-Histogram. It is an indicator of an indicator. Therefore, it is designed to anticipate signals in MACD, which in turn is designed to identify changes in the price momentum of the underlying security.

Investors may be searching for stocks that are undervalued. Scanning the markets during obvious pullbacks may be one strategy, but it may take a more concerted effort to identify these names if the market decides to climb further. Getting caught up in the details from news and various economic reports may leave the average investor dizzy and confused. Focusing on the most important data sets may be helpful when trying to muffle all the noise. Heading into the next quarter, investors will be watching which companies are experiencing positive earnings momentum. Often times, earnings that vastly beat expectations may cause the stock to skyrocket. Filling the portfolio with stocks experiencing positive earnings momentum may be a popular choice. Investors may want to look a little bit deeper into the situation to make sure that the momentum is justified. Some investors may already be adept at figuring this out while others may need to put in a bit more work.

Additionally investors may want to examine some alternative technical indicators when studying a stock. Currently, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) is sitting at -93.07. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

The 14-day ADX for Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) is currently sitting at 16.00. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX) is at 0.05, the 50-day is 0.05, and the 7-day is resting at 0.05. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 49.10, the 7-day sits at 50.28, and the 3-day is resting at 58.46.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Rumble Resources Limited (RTR.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -60.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Some investment professionals believe that a great way to find, study, and invest in equities without getting completely overwhelmed, is to have a systematic and research driven approach. Of course, the same approach may not work for everybody. One investor may find one way that works for them, and another investor might find something completely different when it comes to portfolio picking. Trading and investing can carry a major emotional component. Even after careful research, being able to pull the trigger on a trade may still involve squashing the fear that comes with the thought of being wrong. Finding continued success in the stock market may entail keeping the portfolio balanced, but also finding the courage to get in when necessary, or get out when needed. Developing this confidence may take a lot of practice and determination.