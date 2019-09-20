Royal Nickel Corp (RNX.TO) MFI Reading Under the Microscope

The Money Flow Index of Royal Nickel Corp (RNX.TO) this week has place the shares on the radar as it nears the key 20 or 30 level. At the time of writing the MFI is dropping below 30 and trending lower for the name. The Money Flow Index creates a ratio of Positive Money Flow and Negative Money Flow over time and scales it to a number between 0 and 100. The MFI value can be used to evaluate overbought and oversold conditions in a security the index moves above or below a certain reference level. Divergence between MFI and the price direction can also be indicative of a reversal. If price is trending higher and MFI is decreasing over that period, a market top may occur.

With most major indexes showing strength, it is safe to assume that many investors may have their heads in the clouds. With many stocks frequently hitting new milestone highs, investors may be scrambling to make sure that they aren’t missing out on possible returns. Maybe some stocks have been doing well, but others not in the portfolio have been doing much better. There is rarely any substitute for hard work and dedication. Investors may get complacent with stocks that they are familiar with. Branching out into uncharted waters may help broaden the horizon and start the gears grinding for new trading ideas. Traders and investors will no doubt be closely monitoring the markets as we move into the second half of the year. It remains to be seen whether optimism or pessimism will rule going in to the next round of quarterly earnings reporting.

Investors may be trying to get an edge by following some additional technical levels for Royal Nickel Corp (RNX.TO). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 0.49, the 200-day is at 0.51, and the 7-day is 0.37. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Royal Nickel Corp (RNX.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -83.33. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Royal Nickel Corp (RNX.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -75.88. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Royal Nickel Corp (RNX.TO) is sitting at 30.27. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 31.96, the 7-day stands at 30.74, and the 3-day is sitting at 37.49.

Investors may be trying to decide if the current market environment remains bullish. It can be extremely difficult to decide when to sell, especially when data seems positive and most signs are pointing higher. Jumping in to buy stocks on a pullback may seem like a good idea, but following specific sectors may become increasingly more important. Following long-term trends may help the investor see the bigger picture of what has been going on with a specific stock or sector. Deciding to sell a winner after a big run can be tempting, but knowing the underlying causes for the run may help identify if there may indeed be more room for gains. Avoiding common investing pitfalls may take many years to master, but it may end up determining long-term success.